Retired police officer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to girl

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma County man accused of sending inappropriate photos to a young girl has been charged.

On Aug. 19, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a father came to them after learning that a 53-year-old man was talking to his 14-year-old daughter.

Investigators learned that 53-year-old Timothy Harris was conversing with the teen on Instagram.

At that point, a deputy sheriff took over the teen’s Instagram account for a little more than a week. During that time, Harris reportedly asked the girl for photographs in her “bikini, sports bra, panties whichever.”

The arrest affidavit states that as their conversation progressed, Harris told her that he needed “everything to be kept in secret.” A short time later, the deputy sheriff received several photos of male genitalia.

On Aug. 31, deputies arrested Harris on a complaint of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct or engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

News 4 has confirmed that Harris was a former police officer with multiple agencies including Spencer, Luther and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Harris was working at Tinker Air Force Base.

“Tinker Air Force Base leadership is aware of a recent Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigation and arrest of a civilian employee who allegedly committed criminal conduct off base involving a minor. Tinker Air Force Base officials are cooperating with OCSO as it investigates this matter. The Air Force takes all allegations seriously and will continue to follow up on this case. Since the investigation is ongoing, we will not provide further comment on this case at this time.”

This week, Harris was officially charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.