Silver alert issued for missing Altus woman

ALTUS, Okla. – Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who was reported missing.

The Altus Police Department issued a silver alert for 65-year-old Susan Matey.

Officials say Matey was last seen in the 100 block of W. University Dr. in Weatherford around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say she was wearing blue jeans, a teal Columbia jacket, gray tennis shoes and a gray v-neck t-shirt. She wears glasses with thin frames and has blond/silver hair.

She may be driving a 2002 Ford Focus with Oklahoma license plate “DPC 357.”

Officials say Matey has dementia and also takes medication, which she does not have with her. Detectives warn that she may be confused.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Altus Police Department.