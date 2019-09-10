Sound Check: Kenny Pitts and The Raging Peacemakers

Posted 11:05 am, September 10, 2019, by

Shawnee artist Kenny Pitts is back to his biggest passion, which is music.

Pitts started playing guitar at 17 and spent years performing until he switched gears to filmmaking and acting.

He started a production company that produces a music documentary series called “Play It Loud.”

After meeting Nixon’s frontman Zac Maloy, Pitts realized he wanted to get back to writing and playing music.

He’s gathered several other local musicians that make up The Raging Peacemakers.

To find out more about Kenny Pitts music Click here.

Photo Gallery

Inline

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.