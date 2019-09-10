× State leaders, inspectors gearing up for start of Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The start of the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair is set to kick off later this week, and state leaders are already preparing for the fun and festivities.

The Oklahoma State Fair runs from Sept. 12 through Sept. 22 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, state leaders will head to State Fair Park to inspect the amusement rides before it is open to the public. Inspectors will examine every ride before it is in operation.

“As the fair season approaches the Oklahoma Department of Labor wants to assure the public that we are working to safeguard the citizens of Oklahoma as they set off for a day of fun, food, and thrills,” said Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn. “ODOL views regulation of amusement ride safety as a partnership with the industry in an effort to provide and promote ride safety. Our inspectors work hard in the field to inspect and examine each and every ride to make sure they are safe for the public. However, even though rides are inspected it is important that the public ride responsibly by following all signage, warnings, and instructions.”

This year, organizers say there will be an array of new exhibits like Renaissance Village, Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, and a short film festival for guests to enjoy throughout the event.

In addition to the new exhibits, visitors won’t want to miss the delicious food that is debuting at the state fair. When you start getting hungry, you may head for an Angry Puff, a Hot Cheeto Pickle Dog, or a Mac-N-Cheese Corn Dog this year.

Tickets to the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair, including Disney On Ice, PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs, outside gate admission tickets and carnival ride armbands are on sale. For more information, visit the fair’s website.

Guests who head to the Oklahoma State Fair on Thursday, Sept. 12 will receive outside gate admission for just $2.