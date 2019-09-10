Surveillance video shows OKC chase suspect’s altercation with wife before killing her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Home surveillance video shows the fight between Quentin Broadus and his wife Caleea Broadus prior in northwest Oklahoma City that proved fatal for Quentin.

At 3:11 Monday afternoon, surveillance video captured Caleea Broadus backing into her driveway in an SUV with a child.

You can see her get out, while a darker car pulls in.

Her husband, Quentin, walked up the driveway.

A short time later, the two are seen fighting, and Quentin Broadus drags his wife across the yard trying to get her into his car.

She managed to break free, and he ran after her before shooting her.

She died shortly after a witness called 911.

That witness also reported a description of Quentin Broadus and his car.

Police tried to pull him over, but he wouldn't stop.

He drove in and out of neighborhoods leading police on a chase for about 20 minutes before it came to a dramatic end near MacArthur and Northwest 122nd in front of the La Petite Daycare.

"The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers​," Capt. Larry Withrow said.

Six officers fired at Broadus.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tuesday, the daycare was back open where everyone was still a bit shaken.

At the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center, coworkers remembered Caleea as a dedicated member of the team.

Police have not said whether Quentin Broadus fired any shots at officers before he was killed.

Caleea Broadus was an Army veteran.

She was just 33 years old.