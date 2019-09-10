Suspect on the run after allegedly stealing vehicle in Arkansas, fleeing to Oklahoma 

BELLA VISTA, Ark. – Multiple agencies are looking for a suspect who led Arkansas police on a foot chase, stole a truck and then fled to Oklahoma where the vehicle was found wrecked.

According to the Bella Vista Police Department, officers were trying to find a suspect on Monday who fled on foot after a pursuit in Arkansas. Police say the suspect then stole a red truck and fled to Oklahoma.

KFSM reports authorities chased the suspect into Delaware County in Oklahoma, where deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined in the chase.

The Bella Vista Police Department says the truck was found wrecked, and the suspect took off on foot in a wooded area in Oklahoma.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Click here for more information.