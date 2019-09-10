Teacher, nurse save mom during student drop off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. - Amber Belshe was dropping off her daughter at D.D. Kirkland Elementary School when something went terribly wrong.

“Panic, just panic. I could feel it stuck in my throat and I knew I couldn`t breathe,” said Belshe.

Terrifying moments for this Putnam City mom during Monday’s school drop-off.

“I went to take a pill, my antibiotics, and started choking.”

Gasping for air for what felt like an eternity before getting out of her car and flagging those nearby for help. Thankfully for Amber, a group of quick-thinking heroes nearby. The school's PE teacher only feet away.

“My instincts took over and I started to perform the Heimlich maneuver. Lots of things were going through my head. I was hoping she was okay, hoping I was doing the right thing,” said Nate Phillips.

Other concerned parents seeing the drama unfolding. Calling 911 for help. Teachers running inside alerting the school nurse. “I asked her do you still feel like you're choking. She wasn`t able to speak at that time but gave that universal sign, that yes, I am choking,” said school nurse Jennifer Carter.

The duo kept working, taking turns giving Amber the Heimlich until she was finally able to spit the antibiotic out. “It felt like forever. It felt like I couldn`t breathe forever,” said Belshe.

Amber calling these two her lifesavers. But, just like what every hero tends to say both Phillips and Carter say they were just doing what anybody else would have done.

“I don`t look at myself as a hero. I just did what I think anyone else would have done in that situation,” said Phillips.

“Even though she left here in a lot of pain, she was so happy people stepped in and helped her,” said Carter.

Amber was checked out by paramedics just to be safe. She says she feels completely fine.

As for the nurse and teacher, they went back to work after their heroic actions.