Tulsa police looking for woman in connection to fatal shooting

Posted 7:25 am, September 10, 2019, by

Diamanta Tibbs

TULSA, Okla. – A woman wanted for murder in Tulsa is still on the run, police say.

Tulsa police are looking for 41-year-old Diamanta Tibbs in connection to a shooting in July.

On July 23,  at around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and East Apache St. and found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police identified the woman as 47-year-old Soconda Boyd.

Authorities say Tibbs is wanted out of Tulsa County for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Tibbs is described as a black female, approximately 5’3″, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know her whereabouts, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

