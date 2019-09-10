Woman involved in fatal crash at Oklahoma ATV park speaks out

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A woman involved in a fatal crash at NTR Offroad Park in Bryan County over the weekend is speaking out.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, emergency officials with Bryan County EMS responded to a rollover crash in Bennington.

An event, Mud Disruption, was taking place at the 565-acre ATV park.

KXII reports 57-year-old Randell Morgan, of Tennessee, was “driving a truck across a mud hole when he crashed into an ATV and flipped.”

Morgan died as a result of the crash and his passenger was also hurt, but is expected to be OK.

A woman who was on the ATV says she believes something went wrong.

“He headed straight for us, and we couldn’t get in reverse, couldn’t do nothing, and he smacked straight head on to us,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “He didn’t mean to do this and he tried everything to not hit us.”

The woman sustained a broken foot from the crash.

