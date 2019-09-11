60-year-old dynamite, 40 blasting caps found in Tuttle barn

TUTTLE, Okla. – Old explosives were found inside of a barn in Grady County this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

Earlier this week, the daughter of a property owner in Tuttle, who is in a nursing home, went to clear out a barn near State Highway 37 and Cemetery Road and found five pounds of dynamite, around 60 years old, deteriorated and unstable.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and soaked the dynamite with diesel fuel, then burned it.

The bomb squad also disposed of 40 blasting caps found in the barn.