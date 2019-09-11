Advocates for change on OU’s campus start podcast they say will expose corruption on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - "These stories have to come out. The truth has to come out and that's what I'm here to do,” Dr. Suzette Grillot, a professor at OU said.

Outspoken Oklahomans have a new podcast called "On Our Campus" produced by Kind of Company in hopes of change at the University of Oklahoma.

“We want a better future and we realize if the truths of this stuff does not come out, if we don`t as a society learn what happened and how it was able to happen it can happen again,” Jess Eddy said.

Jess Eddy accused former OU President David Boren and former vice president Tripp Hall of sexual misconduct. He says it happened while he was Boren's aide. Boren has denied any wrongdoing but resigned following the conclusion of a Title IX issue.

Now Eddy is wanting change with the board of regents.

“They`ve betrayed our trust. They`ve failed to supervise David Boren to prevent him and others from preying on our students here at OU and I don`t see any changes they`ve made to ensure this never happens again,” Eddy said.

Eddy and OU Professor Suzette Grillot, a co-host on the podcast, went to the board of regents meeting Wednesday.

“So that they can see that those of us who have concerns about the university are visible to them. That they see us as actual humans,” Dr. Grillot said.

Dr. Grillot was removed from her position as the dean of the college of international studies.

She's now suing the university, board of regents and former president James Gallogly. Eddy's father

Grillot says this podcast will focus on the corruption she says has been on the campus for decades.

“These are things that should not be happening, but if we turn a blind eye if we don`t pay attention to them people continue to get hurt,” she said.

The OU board of regents met earlier this year after two blackface incidents in less than a week.

Then they discussed hiring more staff and adding training. They have since hired five employees and added programs to address the issue.

But for some, it's not enough. They're hoping this podcast will create real change on the campus.

“The hope is that there will be leadership change. That there will be accountability that there will be reform for the board of regents who have failed to supervise the president,” Grillot said.

Eddy says he'd like to see a staff member on the board. He also doesn't think they shouldn't be appointed by the governor.

For more information visit https://www.onourcamp.us.