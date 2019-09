ANADARKO, Okla. – The Anadarko Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

Back in July, the department warned residents of an increase in counterfeit currency.

On Tuesday, Anadarko police said they were still receiving reports about fake money – two reports since September 1.

Police say the most recent bills have “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on the front and back of the bills.