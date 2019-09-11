Boone Pickens remembered fondly across OSU’s campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Thomas Boone Pickens Jr. was known all over for the world for the success he had in the energy industry but maybe the place Pickens will be missed most is both on the field and off at Oklahoma State University.

"He’s made a huge impact for OSU and how generous he has been so, I'm just pretty shocked. He’s a good man," said Catherine, a current OSU student.

Students are remembering OSU’s Biggest Fan. The 91-year-old Pickens made his fortune in the oil fields of Texas but donated over $500 million at his alma mater, OSU.

"Boone Pickens will be really really missed but Boone Pickens will never be forgotten," said Dave Martin.

The former deputy Athletics Director at OSU knows the millions given by Pickens to the athletic department and the football program to upgrade facilities put OSU on the national map.

"You’d be surprised how many schools, big universities, Big 10 schools, other big 12 schools have come here on campus just to go thru and see our facilities," said Martin. "Even beyond all the great things that he did, the gifts that he gave OSU, he was just a great fan. He was there all the time and you could always talk to him."

Maybe one of the greatest misconceptions about Boone Pickens and OSU. It wasn't all about sport, he gave millions to academics in Stillwater, too.

"I know we haven’t seen him around like we used to see him, sad day. He’s done a lot for the university."

Dan Stein is a professor in the Agriculture department. He says Boone’s legacy scholarships have and will continue to benefit students far into the future.

" He’s known more for his support of the athletic department but he was also a supporter of academics in a great way. Very fortunate to have him associated with OSU," said Stein.

OSU President Burns Hargis calling Pickens the "Ultimate Cowboy" today.

The university will hold a public "Celebration of Life" ceremony at Gallagher-Iba Arena, but the date and time have not yet been announced.