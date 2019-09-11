Chickasaw Nation preparing for annual meeting, festival later this month

SULPHUR, Okla. – The Chickasaw Nation is welcoming members from across the country to a fun festival later this month.

This year, the Chickasaw Nation is hosting the 59th Annual Meeting of the Chickasaw Nation and 31st Annual Chickasaw Festival.

In 1960, more than 100 Chickasaws met near Connerville to discuss the state of their nation and a vision for the future. Each year, the Chickasaw Nation pays tribute to this historic event by celebrating Chickasaw pride and progress.

The event, which will begin Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 5, will include the coronation of tribal princesses, stickball, fun runs, archery, senior and junior Olympics, a golf tournament, coed slow-pitch softball and an art show.

Several activities are planned in Tishomingo, Ada and Sulphur.

