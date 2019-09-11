× Enid Police investigate violent home invasion

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department says they are investigating a violent home invasion that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of W. Vine just after 2:30 a.m. for an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, they found a woman inside the residence with life-threatening injuries.

Several children were also present inside and they told officers that masked men forced their way inside the residence, attacked the woman, and fled before police arrived.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was flown to an Oklahoma City area hospital and remains in critical condition.

The children were taken to a safe place.

The children described the suspects as two, possibly Hispanic, males that were both wearing long sleeve shirts and gloves. One may have worn a black mask and blue Nike shoes. The other may have worn a red mask and black Nike shoes.

No other information is available at this time. Police are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any useful images and to report any suspicious persons or vehicles that were observed in the neighborhood.

Please report any information to 580-242-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, visit enid.org/CrimeStoppers, or text 274637 and enter keyword ENID. You may earn a reward up to $1,000.00, remain anonymous, and won’t be required to testify.