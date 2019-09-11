Former Yukon police captain arrested for fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A Yukon police captain was arrested for allegedly fraudulently submitting his timecards.

“At this time, it’s estimated that approximately $1,175 was paid to Cunningham for 27 hours of work,” said Maj. Matt Fairchild, Yukon Police Department.

Christopher Cunningham turned himself into the Canadian County Jail on Friday. The longtime police captain has since been fired from the department.

“It was discovered he may have been paid for hours that he did not work,” Fairchild said.

According to the arrest warrant, Cunningham used a police department computer to provide fraudulent timesheets to his employer.

The investigation found 17 occurrences, totaling 27 hours of time Cunningham fraudulently reported his hours worked. But that wasn’t why he was fired.

“While that investigation was occurring, another internal investigation was initiated into possible department policy violations also committed by Cunningham,” Fairchild said.

Police aren’t currently releasing information surrounding the internal investigation.

“Those are the result of a separate incident and the findings of that internal investigation led to the termination,” Fairchild said.

Cunningham has since bonded out of jail.

We stopped by his house to ask him a few questions. But no one came to the door.

Just last month, Cunningham won a seat on the Yukon School Board.

The school sent us this statement regarding the investigation.

“Under state and federal law, an individual cannot have been convicted of, or have pled guilty or no contest to a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or a felony. Any person having a record of any of these crimes is ineligible to file for the school board position pending appeal or for a period of fifteen years following completion of the sentence. At this time, there is no conviction or plea. For further questions regarding the case, please contact Cunningham’s lawyer.”

Cunningham faces charges of “computer fraud/unlawful use of computer/system” and “obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.”