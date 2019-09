GEARY, Okla. – The Geary Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of burglarizing an elementary school.

At around 10 p.m. on September 7, police say a male suspect burglarized Geary Elementary School.

The suspect wore a mask over his face during the incident.

Police released these surveillance pictures on Facebook:

If you have any information, call Geary police at (405) 884-2167.