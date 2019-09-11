× Infant Crisis Services announces big changes to help clients in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma non-profit agency is making big changes in order to better serve local children.

Infant Crisis Services has been working to make sure that Oklahoma infants and toddlers are fed and clothed for the past 35 years.

Organizers say since 1984, Infant Crisis Services has served nearly 300,000 babies and toddlers and the need continues to grow.

Currently, clients have five visits to use between the child’s birth and their fourth birthday. Now, the agency says it has developed a plan that will help families even more.

In January of 2020, Infant Crisis Services will begin offering four visits per child, per year until the child turns 4-years-old. On each visit, the child will receive a week’s worth of diapers, a week’s worth of formula or food and other essential items like wipes, bottles and clothing.

“We know that any time a parent is struggling to provide for their child, it feels like a crisis,” said Miki Farris, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Infant Crisis Services. “We don’t want parents to wait until they reach a breaking point. This change will set families up for security and success.”

For more information, click here.