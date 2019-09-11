Judge hands down felony conviction to Oklahoma attorney who harbored fugitive boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. - An attorney who prosecutors say harbored her fugitive boyfriend entered a blind plea in front of a Cleveland County judge Wednesday.

34-year-old Shelley Levisay sat in court as investigators testified for hours about their search for her former boyfriend and client, Adrian "David" Gerdon.

Gerdon was wanted at the time in a string of violent crimes.

Prosecutors say she helped hide him in a travel trailer in Cleveland County showing surveillance video from January 2018 of Levisay bringing him food and money.

A tip led authorities to the trailer last year where they found Gerdon and a number of firearms.

Gerdon is known to law enforcement as extremely violent, according to testimony Wednesday.

Prosecutors pointed to one text message where Levisay asked Gerdon if he was okay when she heard about an officer-involved shooting in the area.

Investigators also obtained jail phone calls between Gerdon and Levisay.

In one, Levisay said, "I went to college for seven years. I'm a good attorney."

Prosecutors say she used her law license to hide a violent criminal and put law enforcement, along with a woman he assaulted during his hideout, in harm's way.

Levisay took the stand saying she had poor judgment and that she was abused by Gerdon.

But she also testified that she just broke up with Gerdon six weeks ago and mirrors her relationship with him in a book she wrote last year.

​Her attorney asked the judge to give her a deferred sentence to keep her from becoming a convicted felon, but ultimately Judge Thad Balkman said Levisay took an oath when she became an attorney to uphold the law, and he handed down a conviction.

Levisay was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

She has 10 days to withdraw her plea.

The bar association has its own disciplinary procedure.

Because this is a felony conviction, Levisay's license is in jeopardy.