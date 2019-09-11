Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed burglar

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying an armed burglar.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a homeowner, southeast of Kingfisher, arrived at her driveway and saw a man leaving her home armed with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says the man fled the scene, traveling south.

Authorities “followed his tracks” and say it appears the man turned east on Waterloo Road.

The man is described as a white male in his early 30s, driving a silver/gray four-door vehicle with front end damage and paint damage from fleeing the scene.

Officials say the public should be on the lookout.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 375-4232.