× Man accused of waterboarding, beating woman in Arkansas arrested in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of tying up, waterboarding and beating a woman in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma this week.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, 39-year-old Jedediah Kursh was arrested Monday by Tulsa police at around 3:20 p.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant, a U.S. Marshals hold and on a suspicion of false impersonation.

Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, have been looking for Kursh since Thursday after he reportedly tied up, waterboarded, beat and shaved a woman he accused of cheating on him at her apartment.

Kursh left the apartment in the woman’s vehicle, later crashing and fleeing on foot.

He will be held in the Tulsa County Jail until extradition to Fort Smith.