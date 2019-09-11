Man killed, two children in critical condition after head-on crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – A man is dead and two children are in critical condition after a head-on crash in northeast Oklahoma.

It happened Monday, at around 4:10 p.m., on State Highway 11, .4 miles east of County Road 2561, approximately two miles east of Pershing in Osage County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Steven Haber, of Tulsa, was traveling eastbound on the highway and a 31-year-old woman, of Skiatook, was traveling westbound when both vehicles struck head-on in the westbound lane.

Haber was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was listed as stable when taken to the hospital and had four children in the car with her. A 6-year-old girl and 9-month-old girl were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other children, a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old girl were both taken the hospital, listed as stable.

The 1-year-old has since been released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.