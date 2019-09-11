Mother says door knocker was DFS impostor wanting to see her child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBON, Mo. – A knock on a door turned into a 911 call in Bourbon, Missouri last month. The woman who called police said a man knocking on her door pretended to be a DFS worker. Bourbon police confirm they're looking into the matter but cannot comment on the case because it's an ongoing investigation.

Olivia Beightel said the knock came in the middle of the afternoon and caught her by surprise. She babysits occasionally and said the man knocking on her door told her he was following up on her case and wanted to see her child. She said she’s never been investigated by social services.

“Something in my gut was just like, 'Something’s not right,'” Beightel said.

She said the man insisted on seeing her child but she kept her storm door locked as she talked with the man through the door glass. She said the man ran away once she indicated she was calling 911.

“I don’t want somebody to lose their children because I didn’t get the word out,” Beightel said.

She hopes anyone with a similar experience will contact their local police department and doesn’t want to think about what would have happened if she let the man inside her home.

“I could have been dead. I could have been knocked out, but my child probably would have been gone,” she said.