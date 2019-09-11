News 4 viewers help Kingfisher Co. mother pay off court fees after 12 year sentence for $30 worth of weed

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been a legal limbo of money for an Oklahoma mother who was once locked up for $30 worth of weed.

On Wednesday, News 4 viewers worked together to pay thousands of dollars in court fees for Patricia Spottedcrow to walk away from jail debt-free.

“I had no idea who I was going to pay this off,” Patricia Spottedcrow said. “I knew I was going to be sitting here for a while.”

But that all changed Wednesday when Patricia Spottedcrow was seen walking out of jail no strings attached.

“It’s amazing,” Spottedcrow said. “It feels wonderful. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I hit the lotto.”

This victory follows a 9-year legal limbo that News 4 first told you about in 2010.

That’s the year Spottedcrow sparked a national controversy sentenced to 12 years in prison after she busted with a $31 bag of weed.

The mom of four at the time had no prior convictions.

In 2012, Governor Mary Fallin signed off on her early release giving her 30 years of probation and thousands of dollars in court fees, $3,569.76.

But Spottedcrow struggled to keep up with the payments and was put right back in jail over the weekend 7 years later for the money she still owed.

“Just this whole ordeal and process is exhausting,” Spottedcrow said.

News 4’s Ali Meyer immediately jumped on the case sparking a social media firestorm telling out viewers that the court clerk took payments over the phone.

One woman commented “I’m in for a hundred,” and another said, “I’ve got $200.”

Seven News 4 viewers in all chipped in to pay Spottedcrow’s entire balance.

News 4 was there as she took her first steps toward freedom again.

“Thank you,” Spottedcrow said. “Thank you to everyone. I don’t know how I was going to do it.”