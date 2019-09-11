Iconic oilman, philanthropist T. Boone Pickens dies at 91

STILLWATER, Okla. – T. Boone Pickens, the iconic oil and natural gas investor, has died at the age of 91.

According to a post on his website, spokesman Jay Rosser said Pickens died of natural causes surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of T. Boone Pickens on September 11, 2019. #RIPBoone https://t.co/w6bt9d22GL pic.twitter.com/PhCvOnOpfs — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) September 11, 2019

T.Boone Pickens was born in Holdenville in 1928 and became well known as an oilman.

In 2018, Pickens announced that he was shutting the commodity and energy stock hedge funds he ran as chairman BP Capital Fund Advisors.

“It’s no secret the past year has not been good to me, from a health perspective or a financial one,” he wrote in a letter he posted on LinkedIn. “Health-wise, I’m still recovering from a series of strokes I suffered late last year, and a major fall over the summer. If you are lucky enough to make it to 89 years of age like I have, those things tend to put life in perspective. It’s time to start making new plans and setting new priorities.”

At the time, Pickens said it was time to get his affairs in order and devote his full attention to recovering his health.

While making millions during his time with the oil industry, Pickens also became a philanthropist. During his life, he is known for donating over $1 billion, much of which benefitted his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

Last month, Pickens published his annual letter to the OSU fan base, but made hints that he was preparing for the end of his life.

“At 91, I’m grateful for every added day, week, month and year. However, I’m realistic about being close to the finish line. And I’m working diligently to complete projects as quickly as I can and tie up any loose ends,” he wrote.

Pickens is survived by his five children and 11 grandchildren.

Plans for memorial services in Dallas and Stillwater are pending.

Burns Hargis, President of Oklahoma State University, released the following statement on Wednesday:

“All of us in the Oklahoma State University family are deeply saddened by the passing of Boone Pickens. At the same time, we join in celebrating his incredible life. He was the ultimate Cowboy. It is impossible to calculate his full impact on Oklahoma State. His historic gifts to academics and athletics not only transformed the university, they inspired thousands of others to join in the transformation. OSU will not be the same without the legendary Boone Pickens, but his mark on our university will last forever.”