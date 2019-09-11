× OKC chapter of Feed the Children to send 50K pounds of food, supplies to those affected by Hurricane Dorian

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s chapter of Feed the Children is stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian by sending food and supplies to affected areas.

Feed the Children will send two semis loaded with more than 50,000 pounds of water, food and supplies to those affected by the deadly hurricane.

The international non-profit is working with Operation Compassion and Reach Out America to ensure everyone who needs the supplies receives them.

The food and supplies will be sent out on Wednesday.

At least 50 people died as Hurricane Dorian tore a path of destruction across Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.