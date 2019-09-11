Oklahoma Forestry Services helping communities ‘go green’ with grant funding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Communities across the state are ‘going green’ with the help of a grant.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is accepting applications through Nov. 8 from local governments, non-profits, neighborhood associations, civic groups, educational institutions and tree volunteer groups.

The grants are available to support a wide variety of projects and resources needed to assess, plan, maintain, and improve urban and community forests.

Organizers say the grants can be used to create forestry plans, conduct tree inventories, staffing, tree board development and tree protection ordinance development or revisions. Other projects that will be considered include public education materials, training, arboretum development and demonstrations projects that include tree maintenance or construction protection.

“We encourage organizations to take advantage of this opportunity because trees are a vital asset to communities, providing health, environmental and economic benefits,” said Mark Bays, Oklahoma Forestry Services Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator. “We want to assist those communities that want to take a proactive approach to planning and caring for their trees.”

The Urban and Community Forestry Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000 and require that recipients provide 50/50 matching funds in cash, donations or in-kind contributions and/or services.

Applications are available on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website and must be filled out online or mailed to Oklahoma Forestry Services, 2800 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105 by 5pm on Nov. 8. All applicants will be notified of the status of their application by December 15.

Recipients will have one year from start date to complete their project.