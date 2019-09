OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a package from a porch.

Officials say a man stole a package off the front porch of a home near NW 278th and Santa Fe.

Police released photos of the man accused of taking the package on Facebook on Tuesday.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.