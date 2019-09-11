Ponca City police investigating social media threat against high school

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Ponca City police and school officials are investigating a social media threat involving the high school.

According to Ponca City police, officials were made aware of a social media post Tuesday night “referencing the possibility of a shooting at the high school” on Wednesday.

Ponca City police have been investigating and say at this time they “believe it to be a copy cat from a post in another community.”

Ponca City Public Schools released the following statement from police Wednesday morning on Facebook:

The Ponca City Police Department was made aware of a social media post last night referencing the possibility of a shooting at the high school today. We take all talk or threats of this nature seriously. Ponca City Officers have been working on investigating the post during the night, and at this time believe it to be a copy cat from a post in another community. Our Officers will continue to run down any leads or new information and we will have an increased presence at the school today. We have been in contact with Ponca City Public Schools already this morning and made them aware of what we know at this time. We will release any new information as we have it.

No other details have been released.