Stillwater police release more details in apparent murder-suicide 

STILLWATER, Okla. – Stillwater police say a woman was allegedly shot and killed as she was pulling into a driveway last month before the alleged shooter turned the gun on himself.

On August 31, just before 2:30 a.m., Stillwater police received a 911 call reporting a murder-suicide near E 9th Ave. and Perkins Rd.

Police say the caller stated his “neighbor just committed suicide and he shot his wife” and said he witnessed the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Lewis and 53-year-old Christopher Lamar Stewart, both of Stillwater, dead.

Stillwater police say Lewis had been shot multiple times and Stewart had a single gunshot wound.

The caller said they saw Lewis driving and pull into the driveway when Stewart allegedly pulled out a gun and fired into the car multiple times.

Lewis was shot and killed before Stewart turned the gun on himself.

Police say it is believed Stewart was upset with Lewis because she planned to leave him and move back to Chicago.