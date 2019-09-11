× Tecumseh home destroyed after fire, explosion, officials say

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A loud explosion and massive flames destroyed a home early Wednesday morning.

Tecumseh fire crews responded to the area of Jefferson and Edd Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday after several people called 911 to report a house explosion.

Thankfully, no one was inside. The home is currently for sale.

“The house was heavily involved in fire. There was obviously evidence of some sort of explosion, but we don’t know what,” Chief Aaron Williams with the Tecumseh Fire Department said.

The flames were so large they spread to two neighboring homes, leaving behind some minor exterior damage.

“We contacted the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office to send an agent down,” Williams said.

The state fire marshal’s office will determine the cause, which is still under investigation.