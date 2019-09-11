Thelma Parks, civil rights leader and iconic Oklahoma City educator, dies at 96

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An iconic Oklahoma City educator and civil rights leader died this week, according to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

According to the district, Thelma Reece Parks died at age 96.

School officials say Parks "gave 54 years of service to the district as an educator and school board member."

The district released the following statement on Wednesday:

"We remember the life of the great Mrs.Thelma Reece Parks who passed away today at the age of 96. Thelma Parks gave 54 years of service to #OKCPS as an educator and school board member. Her influence and legacy extend beyond our classrooms and into our great city. She championed students and fought for equity for each child. The OKCPS family is grateful that her powerful legacy lives on in the transformational work happening for the students of Thelma R. Parks Elementary. We celebrate her life and her service with her family and friends."

No additional details about her death have been released at this time.