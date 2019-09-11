× Troopers investigate deadly head-on crash that killed 83-year-old woman

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along US 62 in Elgin.

Investigators say a Chevy Malibu, driven by 32-year-old Nina Holden, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt head-on.

The Cobalt rolled and came to rest on its top.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Cobalt, 83-year-old Teresa Nelson, was pinned in the wreckage for approximately two hours before being freed by the Elgin Fire Department.

Sadly, Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle and Holden were both rushed to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

At this point, troopers say they are still working to determine what caused the crash.