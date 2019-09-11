× UCO students, volunteers honor first responders during 9/11 ceremony

EDMOND, Okla. – As the nation paused to remember the thousands of lives lost 18 years ago, a local university held its own ceremony.

On Wednesday, the University of Central Oklahoma held a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

At the end of the ceremony, attendees planted 3,000 American flags in the ground around Broncho Lake to honor the lives lost on that fateful day.

However, the university didn’t stop there.

UCO students and volunteers will deliver dinners to firehouses in Edmond and Oklahoma City to show their appreciation for local first responders.

“Each year, the Volunteer and Service Learning Center takes great pride in providing a time for UCO and Oklahoma City metro residents to reflect and observe the sacrifices of those who were lost and those who united in response to the tragedy that occurred September 11th,” said Brian Blevins, coordinator for UCO’s Volunteer and Service Learning Center (VSLC). “Our remembrance ceremony is an important time of reflection for all and delivering meals to our local firefighters reminds our students, many of whom were too young to remember the attacks in 2001, of the daily sacrifices of those who protect and serve.”