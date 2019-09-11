Wisconsin man hailed as hero for saving neighbor’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON, Wis — A Wisconsin man heard cries from his new neighbor’s condo and ran to help, but he had no idea that he would end up saving the man's life.

“It was being at the right place at the right time,” Jeff Zilisch told WITI.

In early August, Zillisch was cleaning his garage when he heard a noise coming from his neighbor's condo.

“Halfway across the parking lot, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh! This is not what I thought it was,'” said Zilisch.

Zillisch's neighbor, Tim Ridley, passed out and went into cardiac arrest as he was power washing his porch.

“At that moment, I just had a cold rush from the neck up, and that’s the last memory I have,” said Ridley.

Zilisch jumped into action, performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

“I haven’t had CPR training in 20 years, and I just went into automatic mode,” said Zilisch.

Dispatchers talked him through it as Ridley fought for his life.

“I knew it wasn’t his time, and I was like, ‘God, put this life back into this man,'” said Zilisch.

Ridley was rushed to the hospital, where he woke up after 24 hours.

“Certain things had to happen, for everyone to be around, for me to be living, without a doubt,” said Ridley.

“He saved my life, and I’m blessed with that, but he’s the absolute hero in this scenario,” Ridley added.

Both men stressed the importance of CPR training, saying you’ll never know when you might need to use it.