Woman accused of shooting man she met through dating app

COLBERT, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot a man she met online in the foot.

According to Colbert police, the woman, who has not yet been identified, met a man through a dating app and had only known each other for a few days when the shooting took place Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in Colbert after receiving a call to check out a domestic case.

When police arrived, they found a gun on the kitchen island.

Police say the woman allegedly shot the man in the foot and was taken to the Bryan County Jail.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

KXII reports Colbert police chief David Petersen says the two were both highly intoxicated.

