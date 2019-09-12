19-year-old Oklahoma woman killed after car hit by train

Watch: Oklahoma man wrongfully convicted of murder walks free
Posted 1:49 pm, September 12, 2019

ENID, Okla. – Authorities say a 19-year-old woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Garfield County.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday,  troopers were called to an accident on Noble Rd., just east of the town of Lucien.

Investigators say 19-year-old Roxann Hunt was driving a 2015 Hyundai Velostar northbound on Champlin Rd. when she failed to stop for an oncoming train.

After the impact, Hunt was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

 

