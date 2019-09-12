4 the Weekend: State Fair, cultural festival, Alan Jackson and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The weekend is almost here and there are plenty of activities for you and your family to enjoy!

Oklahoma State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair starts Thursday and runs through September 22 with several events such as Disney on Ice, featuring Mickey’s Search Party, Elsa from Frozen, Tinker Bell, Moana and more.

The Gatlin Brothers, Scotty McCreery and Midland are among the performers you can see in concert. There’s always a lot of art, livestock and dancers at the fair.

And, of course, the food. There are lots of new vendors including Mactastic, Amish Donuts and Cutie Pie Concessions. And, of course, your favorites. There’s an entire food category on the state fair website called bacon.

Latin Fest at the Gardens

On Friday, you can check out the Latin Fest at the Gardens to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

It’s going on at the Myriad Gardens and features food trucks, live music including a mariachi band and dancing. There’s also tequila tasting.

It’s free and open to the public inside the park house event center.

Click here for more information.

Beer tasting event

The Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association and the Jones Assembly are organizing a beer tasting event.

There will be 8 bands and 8 breweries. There’s a band for each local brewery.

It starts at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Norman Film Festival

Movies are taking over downtown Norman this weekend.

The third annual Norman Film Festival will feature dozens of films at venues like Sooner Theatre and Opolis. It coincides with the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk.

It will also be on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Concerts, shows

Alan Jackson is performing at the Chesapeake Energy Arena Saturday night.

Aaron Lewis from the band Staind is performing at the Riverwind Casino in Norman Friday.

Hillsong United is performing in concert on Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Yes! Science! is hosting a free live show 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday.