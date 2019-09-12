Carl Albert Names Stadium After Legendary Coach Gary Rose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carl Albert has a historic football lineage. Players like J.D. Runnels, J.T. Realmuto, and Daytawion Lowe were molded by that program. A program headed by Gary Rose. A legend.

Rose won ten state championships. If you played four years for the Titans, you won at least one championship in your high school career. His track record speaks for itself. And the school thought so too.

Thursday the school named their stadium after Gary Rose. An honor he says he doesn't deserve and an idea that wasn't his. In true Rose form, he thanked countless others and not himself despite his name being branded on the stadium. Carl Albert will debut the new look on Friday night when they play host to Del City.

For Rose's emotional reaction to the honor, you can find that in the video above.