WOODWARD, Okla. – It’s been two years since Darci Lynne Farmer wowed the world with her talent!

Since winning the 12th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” it’s been a wild ride for her.

Darci Lynne has been traveling across the country on her “Fresh Out of the Box” tour.

On Wednesday, she stopped by News 4 to talk about the tour.

Her tour will be in Woodward on September 22 at the Crystal Beach Water Park at 7 p.m.

