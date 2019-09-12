Enjoy the outdoors! Organizations team up to create Oklahoma City Trails Map

OKLAHOMA CITY – The fall is the perfect time to experience the outdoors, and two organizations are working together to help citizens explore trails and parks in Oklahoma City.

Greater Oklahoma City Parks and Trails Foundation recently partnered with the Metropolitan Library System and other businesses to release the first edition of its Oklahoma City Trails Map.

“Since the launch of our foundation in May, we’ve been working with local organizations on ways we can connect people with parks around them,” said Marsha Funk, Executive Director of Greater Oklahoma City Parks and Trails Foundation. “What we hope the trails map will do is inspire people to get out and explore Oklahoma City.”

The map provides a detailed look at 14 trails throughout Oklahoma City and features other activities at those locations.

The Oklahoma City Trails Map can be picked up at the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau, OKC Outlets, Red Coyote Running and Fitness, Schlegel Bicycles, South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department.