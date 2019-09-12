× Fire crews battle possible explosion, truck fires at SE OKC business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are battling flames rising from tree-trimming trucks following a possible explosion at TMC Materials in southeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to the business at SE 104th and Choctaw just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say a mulch pile and two trucks were ablaze when crews arrived.

Luckily no injuries were reported and no structures were ignited.

911 callers said they heard explosions before the fire, but fire officials cannot confirm that at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.