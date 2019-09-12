Four arrested following Oklahoma drug bust

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Four people were arrested after authorities busted a drug ring in southern Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics received a tip about large amounts of meth being moved around in Marshall and Love counties.

On Friday, at around noon, OBN agents and local law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 70 near Mockingbird Lane.

Two pounds of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

A search was then conducted on an apartment in Oakland where another pound of meth was found, as well as a pistol and shotgun.

Officials also searched a Marietta home and discovered a quarter pound of meth, a quarter pound of cocaine, 1,400 oxycodone pills and around $2,900 in cash.

KXII reports officials say the street value for the drugs is approximately $83,000.

Four people were arrested in connection to the drug bust: Christopher Ray Fox Jr., Dylan Todd Keifer, Ariel Reed and Rudolph Alex Ozuna Jr.

All face charges of aggravated drug trafficking.

