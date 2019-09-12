Free day of dental care scheduled in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans will be able to take advantage of a special event to receive free dental work.

Last year, Reflections Dental Care and a team of dentists, sponsors, and volunteers provided more than $37,000 worth of free dental work. During that event, nearly 100 people received fillings, extractions, and cleanings.

The team is preparing for another event, which is expected to be the largest yet.

Reflections Dental Care is partnering with Dentistry From The Heart to host the annual free day of dental care on Sept. 27.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Reflections Dental Care and their volunteers will treat as many patients as they can by 5 p.m.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to arrive early. Organizers say all patients must be 18-years-old or older.

The event will be held at the clinic, located at 10924 Hefner Pointe Dr. in Oklahoma City.