× Gov. Stitt appoints new Oklahoma Commissioner of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who has dedicated his life to improving the health of Oklahomans has been appointed as the Oklahoma Commissioner of Health.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that Gary Cox was being appointed to the position of Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, which requires Senate confirmation.

Officials say he will start leading the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.

“Gary Cox is a respected and dedicated public health leader in our state who brings over 40 years of experience to his new role as the Oklahoma Commissioner of Health,” said Governor Stitt. “His guidance at the OSDH will play a critical role in our vision to improve health outcomes for all Oklahomans, and I look forward to accomplishing Top Ten results together as we work to efficiently and effectively deliver services and move the needle in this critical area.”

Cox currently serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. He also served as the director of the Tulsa Health Department for 15 years.

“I am honored to serve Governor Stitt, Secretary Loughridge and the people of Oklahoma as Commissioner of Health,” said Gary Cox. “Alongside the dedicated professionals at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, I look forward to developing innovative strategies toward improving the quality of life for all Oklahomans, which is key to Oklahoma becoming a top ten state. We have the ingredients in place, and I am committed to strengthening our ability to innovate and leverage cross-sector partnerships toward impacting Oklahoma’s most critical health-related outcomes.”