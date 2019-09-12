× Harkins announces 2nd annual women’s equality film week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins will celebrate trailblazing women during its second annual Women’s Equality Film Series with a weeklong event showing stories of strong and inspiring women.

From September 27 – October 3, Harkins will show 5 movies for $5 that showcase iconic women and their stories.

“We are honored to celebrate inspirational women and their stories through film,” says Racheal Wilson, COO of Harkins Theatres. “We hope that our second annual Women’s Equality Film Series will be enjoyed by all generations of moviegoers and that guests will leave the theatre feeling inspired and empowered.”

Harkins Women’s Equality Film Series Lineup:

A League of Their Own (1992)

Embrace (2016)

Gorillas in the Mist (1988)

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

This Changes Everything (2018)

Click here for a complete list of participating theatres, showtimes and to purchase tickets.