Man arrested after allegedly causing lockdown at Oklahoma hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken into custody on multiple complaints after allegedly running into an Oklahoma hospital with a knife.

On Sept. 11, officers were called to the 3900 block of S. Western Ave. after dispatchers received a strange 911 call.

According to the arrest affidavit, the calling party told dispatchers, “I’m going to walk in some place and take hostages, possibly a child.” The caller hung up on dispatchers, and refused to answer whenever they tried to call him back.

However, investigators were able to ping the cell phone to that area.

As officers were driving near INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, they saw a man holding a knife run into the hospital.

The hospital was immediately placed on lockdown. Officers were able to find the alleged suspect, Donald Ashcraft, hiding inside the women’s restroom on the third floor.

After he refused to open the door, authorities were able to get a key and take him into custody.

Ashcraft was arrested on complaints of assault, disturbing the peace and threatening to perform an act of violence.