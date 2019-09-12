× Minds put to work as kids take apart cars, launch rockets during free Tinkerfest event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kids of all ages will be able to put their minds to work at the Science Museum Oklahoma later this month.

Guests will have the chance to take apart two cars, launch rockets, learn about 3D printing and fly drones during the Science Museum’s third annual free Tinkerfest.

The ‘Tinkerfest’ event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28, will be free for all guests.

“Tinkerfest gets to the very core of our mission — to reveal the wonder and relevance of science — and celebrates the creator, innovator and explorer in us all. Now in our third year, we know our Tinkerfest is unique — it’s an all-in, full-day experience like no other, and that’s due in large part to our incredible community of partner museums, organizations, businesses and artists that join us for this special day,” said Sherry Marshall, president and CEO of SMO. “Tinkerfest would not be possible if it were not for the involvement and support of our presenting sponsor, Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR, who joins us in inspiring and strengthening our state’s next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.”

The daylong event will encompass the entire museum and grounds, stretching from the museum’s parking lot to the gardens. Tinkerfest will include more than 65 special activities presented by over 45 guest tinkerers.

“Tinkerfest has become Oklahoma’s don’t-miss STEM event of the year for kids and the adults who support them. Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR is proud to again be the presenting sponsor for the event, so families can experience the museum and Tinkerfest free of charge,” said Ray Huhnke, Ph.D., Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR project director and principal investigator.

Advanced registration is not required, but guests will need to check in at the box office to receive a wristband.

Admission to the museum during the event will be free.