LUTHER, Okla. – A mobile home near Luther is a total loss after catching fire on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to a home near N.E. 150th and Countyline Rd.

Officials say firefighters from Oklahoma City and Luther battled the blaze, but they could not put it out before it destroyed the mobile home.

At this point, it is not known what started the blaze.