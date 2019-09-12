Oklahoma City police investigating drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened at around midnight Thursday near Hefner and Western.

Police tell News 4 the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone opened fire at his car door.

A bullet went through the car door, hitting the man in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police are working to obtain a suspect description and the incident remains under investigation.